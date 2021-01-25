Brokerages Anticipate Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,884,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 5,953,210 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 8,455,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,489,000 after buying an additional 1,388,052 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,069,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,272,000 after buying an additional 734,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

