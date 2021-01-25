Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $18.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.80 billion and the highest is $18.91 billion. Humana posted sales of $16.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $76.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.82 billion to $77.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $85.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

