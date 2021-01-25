Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $4.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16. RH reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $502.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in RH by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,396,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

