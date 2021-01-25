Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TME. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,296,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

