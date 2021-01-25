Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $53.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

