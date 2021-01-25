Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,282. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 76.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

