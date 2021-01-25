Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $258.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the lowest is $256.63 million. Envestnet posted sales of $239.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $992.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $991.15 million to $996.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE ENV opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -639.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

