Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

