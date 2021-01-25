Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report sales of $28.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $42.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $123.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.

Shares of NYSE:IO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

