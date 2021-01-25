Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce $204.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.68 million and the highest is $205.27 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $302.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $872.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.22 million to $872.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.