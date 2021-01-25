Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $239.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.79. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 180.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173,002 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

