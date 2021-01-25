Brokerages Set Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Target Price at €53.50

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.50 ($62.94).

Several research firms have weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €55.76 ($65.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Covestro AG has a one year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a one year high of €57.20 ($67.29).

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.