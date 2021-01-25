Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price at $135.13

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.12. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,786. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,506,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

