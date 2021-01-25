Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

IRET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market cap of $913.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

