Brokerages Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $685,849,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,284,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. JFrog has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

