Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 37.91

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 37.91 ($0.50).

Several research firms have commented on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) stock traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 34.16 ($0.45). 154,492,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,091,172. The stock has a market cap of £24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.48 ($0.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.01.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 879,097 shares of company stock valued at $28,021,109.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

