Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price at $40.60

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIRM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.28 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.