Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 3,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,114. The company has a market cap of $196.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.31. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

