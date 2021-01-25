Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $18.17

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 6,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

