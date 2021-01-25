Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $21.22

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 148.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. 58,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,129. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

