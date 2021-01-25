Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $85.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

