BTIG Research Raises Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target to $60.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $51.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.93, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after buying an additional 535,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

