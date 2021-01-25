BTU Protocol Price Reaches $0.54 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.03 million and $141,887.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.