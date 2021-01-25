Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for 1.3% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $87,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.36.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $252.21. 13,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $271.74. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

