BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $492.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $491.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.77 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $501.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $937,266 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,414. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

