BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.91

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $70.60, with a volume of 452534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

About BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

