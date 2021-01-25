Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.