CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAE. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

CAE stock traded down C$0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.97. 439,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.25. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

