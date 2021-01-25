Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

CPE opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $530.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

