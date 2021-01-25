Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 277,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 11.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 827.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.19. 41,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $86.15.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

