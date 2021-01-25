Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $129.52.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

