Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,151,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 712.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. 325,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,571. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

