Calton & Associates Inc. Has $915,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,313 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $164.40. 4,973,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.