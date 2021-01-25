Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.24 during midday trading on Monday. 517,941 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.