Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,956. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

