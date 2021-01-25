Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

