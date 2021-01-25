Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $928,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $419.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,908. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

