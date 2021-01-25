Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 589,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.16. 8,084,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

