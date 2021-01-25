Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,735,000 after buying an additional 598,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.51. 7,118,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,607. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

