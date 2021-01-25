Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.65. 4,502,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

