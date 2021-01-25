Canaccord Genuity Boosts Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.10

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

DML has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

