Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 106,914 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,914 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE GE opened at $11.11 on Monday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.