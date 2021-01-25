Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 15,347 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 279.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.82.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.65 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

