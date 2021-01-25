Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 2,841 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,748,000 after acquiring an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS opened at $129.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

