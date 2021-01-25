Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $7.32 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

