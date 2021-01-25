Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 621,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 84.5% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 212,294 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 224,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESI opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $953.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

