Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fastenal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

