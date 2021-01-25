Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,758 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $44.90 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.