Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,770.00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,770 ($62.32) and last traded at GBX 4,727 ($61.76), with a volume of 26377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,710 ($61.54).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,678.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,553.23. The stock has a market cap of £609.27 million and a P/E ratio of 28.15.

Get Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,680 ($61.14) per share, with a total value of £11,980.80 ($15,652.99). Also, insider Jean Matterson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, with a total value of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.