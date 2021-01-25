Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

